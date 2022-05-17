ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria Christian Seniors Sign College Commitment Letters

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Peoria Christian student-athletes were honored at a school signing ceremony on Monday.

Wes Hunt (Taylor University baseball and basketball), Kaitlyn Black (Taylor University competitive cheer), Ryan Killinger (Taylor University track and field), Addison Mason (Eureka College volleyball), Claire Wuethrich (Eureka College softball), Gavin Johnson (Eureka College basketball) and Sophia Wiersma (Covenant College track and field) signed their letters.

