Peoria Christian Seniors Sign College Commitment Letters
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Peoria Christian student-athletes were honored at a school signing ceremony on Monday.
Wes Hunt (Taylor University baseball and basketball), Kaitlyn Black (Taylor University competitive cheer), Ryan Killinger (Taylor University track and field), Addison Mason (Eureka College volleyball), Claire Wuethrich (Eureka College softball), Gavin Johnson (Eureka College basketball) and Sophia Wiersma (Covenant College track and field) signed their letters.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
