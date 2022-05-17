ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protective order filed against Cavs’ Rajon Rondo

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WKBN) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky has filed an emergency protective order in Jefferson Country Family Court against Cavaliers’ point guard Rajon Rondo.

She alleges that Rondo pulled a gun and threatened her life, becoming “enraged” last week during a confrontation.

In the emergency protective order, the woman says that following the altercation, Rondo went outside and knocked over trash cans, stomped on landscaping lights, and drove his car onto the lawn.

He later returned and beat on a window with a gun before turning the gun over to Louisville Metro Pollic Interim Chief Yvette Gentry and then leaving.

