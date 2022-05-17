Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaufort, Craven, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL GREENE...PITT...SOUTHERN MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Farmville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Washington, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Stokes, Bell Arthur, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Black Jack, Bruce, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, Old Ford, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and East Carolina University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
