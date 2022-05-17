ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House hits back after Bezos knocks Biden on economy

By Emma McIntyre
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hVhf_0fgPvVcH00
Billionaire Jeff Bezos, pictured in November 2021 criticized US President Joe Biden on Twitter /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

The White House on Monday uncharacteristically lashed out at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after he openly criticized the Biden administration's fiscal and economic policies on Twitter.

"It doesnât require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class," said Andrew Bates, deputy press secretary.

"It's also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the president met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees," he added.

Bates was referring to President Joe Biden's recent White House meeting with Christian Smalls, the president of the Amazon Labor Union, which caused a shock in early April when it became the company's first labor union in the United States.

The White House released a video of the meeting, during which Biden hugged Smalls, who wore a jacket with the slogan "Eat the rich" emblazoned on it.

"You're trouble man," Biden told Smalls, adding: "I like you, you're my kind of trouble."

In recent days, Bezos criticized Biden in in several posts on Twitter.

The US president has recently encouraged increasing taxes on wealthy corporations as a means of fighting rampant US inflation, an idea which seemed to irk the Amazon billionaire.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," Bezos tweeted.

Additionally, referencing Biden's social spending Build Back Better bill, which stalled in Congress, Bezos criticized the administration for having "tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Us Inflation#Twitter Getty Images#Afp File The White House#The Amazon Labor Union#First Labor Union#Raising Corp Taxes
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Amazon
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy