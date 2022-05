As part of an undergraduate research program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Hayden Boettcher visited the remote Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos, about 385 miles east of Cuba. There he came upon a beach littered with plastic. The sheer amount of plastic washing up on an island seemingly so far from civilization made him wonder where it was from and how it affected marine life. This experience was integral in his decision to pursue a doctorate at the University of Delaware in marine bBioscience with Jonathan Cohen, associate professor of marine science and policy.

