HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina school bus manufacturer says it is adding 280 jobs at one of its plants to answer demand for one of its models. Thomas Built Buses said it will start an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 plant in High Point. President and CEO Kevin Bangston said there has been “robust demand” for the company's Type C products, and he added the move will help with the ramp up of its electric school bus production.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO