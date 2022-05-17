ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK to unveil unilateral plans for post-Brexit trade in N.Ireland

By Joe JACKSON, PAUL FAITH
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ne0rC_0fgPutiE00
Media reports have said it is planning legislation allowing London to unilaterally override some of the rules around Northern Irish trade /AFP

Britain will detail Tuesday how it plans to overhaul post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland which have sparked a political crisis in the province, amid fears it is risking a UK-EU trade war.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will "set out the rationale for our approach" in a statement to MPs in parliament, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman.

The UK government is yet to confirm what that entails, but media reports have said it is planning legislation allowing London to unilaterally override some of the rules around Northern Irish trade.

London wants to rewrite the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which it agreed as part of its 2019 divorce deal with the European Union, amid trading frictions since it came into force last year.

The arrangements, which mandate checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales, have angered the province's unionists who claim they undermine its place within the UK.

The largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), is currently refusing to resume power-sharing in Belfast with pro-Irish rivals Sinn Fein until the protocol is reworked.

Its stance comes nearly two weeks after Sinn Fein won a historic first victory in elections for the devolved Stormont assembly, which entitle the party to the role of first minister in a joint executive with the DUP.

- 'Legislative solution' -

The impasse threatens to leave Northern Ireland, which suffered three decades of sectarian conflict until a 1997 accord largely ended the violence, without a government.

Johnson is adamant the current situation risks peace and stability in Northern Ireland and that his government has the right to act if the EU refuses to meet its demands.

"We don't want to scrap it, but we think it can be fixed," he told reporters during a visit Monday to Northern Ireland to meet its political leaders.

"We would love this to be done in a consensual way with our friends and partners, ironing out the problems... but to get that done, to have the insurance, we need to proceed with a legislative solution at the same time," he added, referring to the planned legislation.

Reports say the mooted draft law, which will allow UK ministers to selectively disapply parts of the protocol, may not be tabled yet and would in any case take months to progress through parliament.

That could prove insufficient to persuade unionists to resume power-sharing in Northern Ireland, with the DUP saying Monday it needed "decisive action" not "the tabling of legislation".

- 'Keep their word' -

The EU, which has been in discussions for months with the UK over improving the implementation of the protocol, has insisted it cannot be renegotiated.

European leaders have warned London against taking unilateral steps, and suggested it could jeopardise their entire Brexit deal, resulting in punitive tariffs and an effective trade war.

"This is an international treaty, it's international law, we can't just pretend it doesn't exist," Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday in Brussels.

"Countries need to keep their word when they sign treaties," he added.

Johnson's government says that checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales are undermining peace in the province, with unionist protests already turning violent in the past 18 months.

The separate trading arrangements, which bind the province to many European rules, were agreed because it has the UK's only land border with the EU.

Keeping the border open with neighbouring Ireland, an EU member, was mandated in the Good Friday Agreement, given the frontier was a frequent flashpoint for violence.

But it means checks have to be done elsewhere, to prevent goods getting into the EU single market and customs union by the back door via Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile the United States, which was a guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, is said to be watching the situation closely.

It has expressed alarm at suggestions the UK could scrap the protocol, with a delegation from Congress also visiting Northern Ireland on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Uk#Post Brexit#Northern Irish#Eu#The European Union#Pro British#Pro Irish#Stormont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy