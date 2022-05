The Lackawanna County commissioners have taken the first step to begin a county-wide tax reassessment — with the approval of a contract with Tyler Technologies. The gathering of reassessment data will begin this summer with the new tax values to take effect on January 1st 2026. Tyler Technologies will be seeking local people to collect data on the county's real estate properties then begin contacting residents about properties they own in the county. Taxpayers will have the opportunity to appeal. The last reassessment in Lackawanna County was done in 1968.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO