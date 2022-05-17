What the Tech: What is Twitch?

Instagram is one of the top social media sites and apps available. People make full-time livings on Instagram these days. Throughout the years, the platform has added great features and has also become an e-commerce landscape. It’s even looking to get into NFTs. From launching video chat for the masses to letting people record videos and post them in the form of Reels, Instagram has so much for its users. But if you’re just looking for a few of the simple features, you can learn how to use them.

