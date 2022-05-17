ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Tech: What is Twitch?

By Jamey Tucker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadly shooting in a Buffalo, NY supermarket over the weekend was live-streamed over the online platform “Twitch”. That’s causing a lot of people to ask “What is Twitch?”. If you don’t know, don’t feel bad. The social network platform is primarily used by...

Related
