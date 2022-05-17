NE Indiana Regional Coordinating Council plans for transportation trends 2 decades ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Purdue Extension Office is asking Hoosiers to be on the lookout for an invasive insect that packs a painful sting. The Asian Needle Ant was confirmed in Indiana recently -- with two specimens recovered in the southern part of the state. The species, originally from Eastern Asia, made its way to the United States in the 1930s but has not previously been identified in Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO