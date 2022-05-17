NE Indiana Regional Coordinating Council plans for transportation trends 2 decades ahead

Unless you walk into a hospital or a doctor’s office, most anyone you see out and about is not wearing a mask. The pandemic remains in gear with 100,000 new cases recorded each day in the United States. So what can the average citizen do about this stage of...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the possibility of adding a new interchange on the U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph County. Back when the bypass was built, the state bought enough land to hold on and off ramps at Beech Road, but never followed through on the idea.
The community of Ray has been living a double life for its entire existence. It's one-part Michigander, and one-part Hoosier. But a Generations-Long dispute has "raged" in this little slice of the upper midwest since it's creation with residents... WHICH state do they really live in?. Some residents have lived...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Purdue Extension Office is asking Hoosiers to be on the lookout for an invasive insect that packs a painful sting. The Asian Needle Ant was confirmed in Indiana recently -- with two specimens recovered in the southern part of the state. The species, originally from Eastern Asia, made its way to the United States in the 1930s but has not previously been identified in Indiana.
Hoosiers are currently paying almost 75 cents per gallon in state and federal taxes when they get gas. Statehouse Democrats are making a renewed push for Indiana to suspend its gas taxes while prices are the highest they’ve ever been. There’s a 32-cent state gas tax on every gallon...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
Nearly 10,000 NIPSCO customers are reporting power outages across northwest Indiana, according to NIPSCO's website. That includes the Lake County Government Center. Almost 6,000 customers in Merrillville are out of power, while just over 2,000 customers in Schererville are out of power. 800 residents in Gary, just over 300 residents...
The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
Twelve oil refineries in the U.S. put unsafe levels of benzene gas into the air last year — including a refinery in Mount Vernon west of Evansville. That’s according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project. Over time, exposure to benzene can cause anemia and leukemia...
The Indiana nonprofit substance use advocacy group Overdose Lifeline received a $178,000 grant to reduce and prevent overdoses in Indiana schools. The number of teens dying from drug overdoses has risen dramatically throughout the pandemic. Data from a UCLA research study shows that between 2019 and 2020, fatal overdoses among teens increased by 94 percent, from 492 in 2019 to 954 in 2020.
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The DNR Law Enforcement’s District 10 will be hosting a recruiting event in LaPorte County for Indiana Conservation Officers. It will be held on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Red Mill County Park (185 S. Holmesville Road). There, officials will elaborate on the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average price for a gallon of regular gas was up again Wednesday, setting another state record for the second straight day. It’s now at $4.62 in Indiana. The national average is $4.57. California broke the $6 average on Tuesday. A top bank is making...
(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County, and northern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Main hazards were 2-inch diameter hail and 60 mph gusts. People and animals were expected to be injured. Five counties...
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summers along the South Shore, but it's also a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. Below are some Memorial Day ceremonies happening throughout Northwest Indiana as well as businesses offering discounts for active military personnel and veterans of armed services to say, ‘thank you!’
INDIANAPOLIS — A candidate for the Republican primary race in Indiana House District 32 is asking for a recount after a close finish on election day. The Indiana Secretary of State confirmed Suzie Jaworowski filed for the recount Tuesday, the final day candidates had to request one. Under Indiana law, a candidate has until noon […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Indiana State Police will be conducting high-visibility patrols and emphasize motorists to buckle up in their new iteration of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Another emphasis of the campaign is making sure children are properly fastened into their car seats. According to the National Highway...
When you see a turtle in the middle of the road it can be tempting to move them to a new area, or scoop them up and take them home with you. However, these things are not good for turtles, and will actually hurt them in the long run. What...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – U.S. 20 between Quince and Smilax Roads is closed due to a crash, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced. The crash involved a semi and two passenger vehicles. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
