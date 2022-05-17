ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NE Indiana Regional Coordinating Council plans for transportation trends 2 decades ahead

wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NIRCC is working to get out ahead of trends so that...

www.wfft.com

fortwaynesnbc.com

Purdue Extension officials want Hoosiers to be on the lookout for invasive ant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Purdue Extension Office is asking Hoosiers to be on the lookout for an invasive insect that packs a painful sting. The Asian Needle Ant was confirmed in Indiana recently -- with two specimens recovered in the southern part of the state. The species, originally from Eastern Asia, made its way to the United States in the 1930s but has not previously been identified in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfyi.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
#Get Out#Nircc
Indianapolis Recorder

Our Indiana wetlands — in hot water

Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
FISHERS, IN
wfyi.org

Indiana schools can stock naloxone, but only a few do. One group hopes to change that

The Indiana nonprofit substance use advocacy group Overdose Lifeline received a $178,000 grant to reduce and prevent overdoses in Indiana schools. The number of teens dying from drug overdoses has risen dramatically throughout the pandemic. Data from a UCLA research study shows that between 2019 and 2020, fatal overdoses among teens increased by 94 percent, from 492 in 2019 to 954 in 2020.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

DNR hiring event for Indiana Conservation Officers

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The DNR Law Enforcement’s District 10 will be hosting a recruiting event in LaPorte County for Indiana Conservation Officers. It will be held on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Red Mill County Park (185 S. Holmesville Road). There, officials will elaborate on the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana gas price average sets new record, hits $4.62 a gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average price for a gallon of regular gas was up again Wednesday, setting another state record for the second straight day. It’s now at $4.62 in Indiana. The national average is $4.57. California broke the $6 average on Tuesday. A top bank is making...
INDIANA STATE
southshorecva.com

Memorial Day in Northwest Indiana

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summers along the South Shore, but it's also a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. Below are some Memorial Day ceremonies happening throughout Northwest Indiana as well as businesses offering discounts for active military personnel and veterans of armed services to say, ‘thank you!’
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Candidate in tight Indiana House rate petitions for recount

INDIANAPOLIS — A candidate for the Republican primary race in Indiana House District 32 is asking for a recount after a close finish on election day. The Indiana Secretary of State confirmed Suzie Jaworowski filed for the recount Tuesday, the final day candidates had to request one. Under Indiana law, a candidate has until noon […]
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana State Police launch 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Indiana State Police will be conducting high-visibility patrols and emphasize motorists to buckle up in their new iteration of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Another emphasis of the campaign is making sure children are properly fastened into their car seats. According to the National Highway...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Section of U.S. 20 closed due to crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – U.S. 20 between Quince and Smilax Roads is closed due to a crash, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced. The crash involved a semi and two passenger vehicles. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

