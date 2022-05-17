Kalispell's newest student-built home hits the market
By Dominic Vitiello
NBCMontana
3 days ago
KALISPELL, Mont. — What started off as a pile of dirt in an empty lot is now a move-in ready four-bedroom home. Kalispell’s Student Built Homes completed their seventh build after 30 students invested around 7,500 hours for this year’s program. “This is their final project,...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula firefighters recently rescued a family of ducklings stuck in a storm drain on North Reserve. Firefighters Kovatch, Auge, and Edens helped the young ducks escape. The department gave the following advice, if people encounter similar situations:. Please don’t attempt to rescue the animals. Contact...
Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold, over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Speaking first of quantity trends, July 2020 through March 2021 was a heightened period.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
Growing up in Florida, Joe Ledwidge was either eating pizza or making it for customers in his parents’ shop nearly every day from age 11 to 19 in the 1980s. Thirty years later after a 19-year career in law enforcement, Ledwidge moved to Montana and opened Ranger Joe’s Pizza in south Kalispell, where he uses the same Hobart dough mixer his parents used to make Sicilian, New York and Detroit deep dish style pizzas.
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's a popular trail in Glacier National Park, especially in early spring when other parts of the park are still closed. In this Road Trippin’ segment, we take you along as we explore Glacier's Rocky Point Trail to discover its springtime treasures through the eyes of a park interpreter.
In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Contractors are working to replace a bridge over the South Fork of the Madison River on the Hebgen Lake Ranger District. The wider bridge deck will accommodate the modern groomers that Destination Yellowstone uses on Forest Service snowmobile trails. Work is expected to be complete before...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana businesses met and exceeded the foundation challenge made by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation to raise funds for the upcoming 2022 Montana Folk Festival. The festival returns to Butte July 8-10. This year, the Foundation, together with Montana Resources, pledged $200,000 with a $100,000...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead residents met Wednesday evening to voice concerns over an ongoing development near Lakeside. A recent Facebook post highlighted a new entertainment center project along Highway 93 in an unzoned area of Flathead County. The original poster claimed neighbors did not know about the development, which...
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) hopes to bring some much-needed upgrades to the Bitterroot railroad trestle. With more foot traffic they've seen over the years on both sides of the Clark Fork River, their goal is to open up access on the W. Broadway side of the bridge, allowing people to travel across it, into McCormick Park and following the rail tracks eventually ending in Hamilton.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A body was recovered from the Clark Fork River on Tuesday outside Superior. Officials received a report around 1:18 p.m. of a body near the bank of the river in the vicinity of Riverbend Road. Missoula County sheriff's detectives and Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted...
The Montana University System has various college campuses all across the state. Three of the most commonly enrolled universities are located in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, Montana. Here is a list of these universities and the numbers of students enrolled in the last few years. Montana State University, located in...
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An advanced semiconductor manufacturing company is establishing...
MISSOULA, Mont. — As the summer months approach, the need for staffing remains a concern for Missoula Parks and Recreation as organizers work to fill a large number of positions for their programming. “It's definitely a problem. And so, with the increased demand and kind of different workforce than...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Transportation will provide a little over $2 million in funding for the Missoula Montana Airport. Funding will go to the construction of a new terminal building, according to Sen. Jon Tester. The following is a press release from Tester's office:. Today, United States...
Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The North Valley Music School is co-hosting an event with the Nate Chute Foundation on Tuesday. "The Music & Mental Health: Instruments of Resilience" discussion will explore the relationship between music and wellness at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theater in Whitefish High School. Panelists...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 65 new cases and 203 active cases as of Tuesday, May 17. "The seven-day daily average of new cases per 100,000 people increased in the past two weeks from 10 per 100,000 on Tuesday, May 3 to 20 per 100,000 Tuesday," according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Comments / 1