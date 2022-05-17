ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Catonsville Nail Salon Explosion: First Responders, Civilian Hospitalized

By David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

Several first responders were reportedly injured and one civilian seriously burned in an explosion at a Baltimore County nail salon Monday, May 16, firefighters said.

The blaze at Libra Nails and Spa on Rolling Road was ignited around 9:45 p.m., bringing firefighters and police to the scene.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say three officers suffered cuts and chest pains as a result of the explosion, and one unidentified victim who suffered second- and third-degree burns were all reportedly hospitalized.

Baltimore County police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

