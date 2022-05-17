COVID-19: How Cases in the Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 562,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 15, bringing the total count to more than 81.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 991,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 26.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dayton-Kettering, OH metro area consists of Montgomery County, Greene County, and Miami County. As of May 15, there were 23,808.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dayton residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,214.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dayton-Kettering metro area, Miami County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 15, there were 24,522.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Miami County, the most of any county in Dayton-Kettering, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Greene County, there were 22,729.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dayton-Kettering.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dayton-Kettering metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 15 per 100,000 residents 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,562 26,713.8 478 463.3 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,699 26,175.9 507 418.7 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 35,090 26,045.5 585 434.2 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 545,150 24,760.0 5,853 265.8 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 153,409 23,816.2 2,090 324.5 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 191,309 23,808.2 3,013 375.0 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 485,610 23,371.8 4,600 221.4 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 119,290 22,015.5 2,526 466.2 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 447,992 21,780.0 6,271 304.9 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,658 21,428.6 1,842 460.8 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 148,719 21,129.5 2,158 306.6

