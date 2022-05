PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It has been 50 years since Hurricane Agnes and 50 years since the conversation about extreme weather events shifted. "My takeaway, personally, the legacy of Agnes, was to teach me to respect Mother Nature, particularly because I remember times when my family talked about preparing for things. I do not recall us sitting around the table and talking about preparing for Agnes at all," said Elizabeth Andrews, Virginia Coastal Policy Center, William & Mary Law School.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO