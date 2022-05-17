ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

OC teams looking to reach CIF baseball title games; Tuesday’s semifinal schedule

By oc-sports-zone
localocnews.com
 3 days ago

CIF finals will be held Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at Cal State Fullerton. CIF officials will...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

RYAN LEMMON BASEBALL SHOWCASE: Rosters for Orange vs. Orange Coast leagues

Aaron Neal of Calvary Chapel has been selected to play in Saturday’s showcase. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Rosters for the Ryan Lemmon Senior Showcase game between the Orange League and the Orange Coast League Saturday, May 21 at Ryan Lemmon Stadium have been announced. The game will...
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Triton Report: Sech, Phillips Swim at State Finals, Track Advances Four to Masters

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Tustin’s big playoff run ends with loss to Burroughs in CIF semifinal round game

Tustin Coach Ben Owens talks to his players after Tuesday’s loss to Burroughs. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). Tustin High baseball team’s bid to reach its first CIF championship game since 1993 fell short on Tuesday afternoon as the Tillers dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting Burroughs in a semifinal contest at Tustin High.
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
City
Villa Park, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Tustin, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Fullerton, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Sports
localocnews.com

Palm Desert Boys Golf forfeits golf championship

Palm Desert High School has self-reported a violaƟon of CIF-SS bylaws and will forfeit the 2022 CIF Southern Section-Ford Division 1 Boys Team Golf title. CIF-SS bylaws 504.M and 2212 state: In order to provide at least one day of respite from involvement in interscholastic athletics each week, no interscholastic games or practices of any kind are to be held on Sunday.
PALM DESERT, CA
localocnews.com

Friends of San Clemente Adds New Names to Sports Wall of Fame

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

We Are G.A.M.E. alumna graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA), concluding her storied collegiate basketball career

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On May 25, 2022, Haley Jones, one of the most distinguished We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education) alumna, graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA), concluding her storied collegiate basketball career. Jones’s dreams of playing college basketball fell into place when...
TORRANCE, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.
SEAL BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#Oc#Etiwanda#Palos Verdes#La Sierra Oaks Christan#Newport Harbor#Tesoro Division 5 Buena#Morena Valley Burroughs#Cal State Fullerton
localocnews.com

Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: True partnership – continued

On June 15, 2015, in my Message from the Commissioner, I wrote these words, “I believe that we are totally committed to a true partnership between our office and our member schools. What I mean by that is we rely on our principals, athletic directors and coaches to make our rules, and together, we all enforce them. Our primary goal as an organization is to provide opportunities for young men and young women to enjoy the benefits of high school athletic programs, while giving our student-athletes and our schools as much support as possible by educating our constituents, assisting them in understanding the interpretations of our rules and serving as a resource for all of our stakeholders. I believe our member schools share that same primary goal. Once our championship playoffs begin each season, our true partnership grows even stronger. We depend on our member schools to conduct and supervise playoff contests on their campuses or other suitable locations. When it is time for our Championship Finals, regarding the financial arrangements for our championships, we must work cooperatively with our schools in trying to encourage aƩendance, while keeping expenses down, so that we maximize the amount of revenue that we share with them.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Falling Short: Capo Unified Contends with Lack of Adequate Funding

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

South County Student Wins CCC Video Contest

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy drizzle after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County endorses Rhonda Shader for State Senate

California’s leading conservative donor organization, the Lincoln Club of Orange County, announced its endorsement of Rhonda Shader for California’s 34th State Senate District. Last year, the club awarded Rhonda Shader with the Lincoln Club Impact Award due to her leadership on Placentia City Council, staying firm on her...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Great Park Reboot: Will Residents Get A Voice This Time?

Irvine residents living in the Great Park are demanding a seat at the decision-making table, and want a say on what’s being built at the park largely financed on their property tax bills. The Great Park was originally pitched as the shining jewel of Orange County, a West Coast...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, May 18

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Carry-on pet program available on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains

Amtrak and the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, introduced a pet program for the Southern California train route. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner trains for only $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points beginning May 20.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
localocnews.com

Extended closures on southbound I-5 off-ramp and loop on-ramp at Alicia Parkway May 20 – 23, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to have the following extended closures: Southbound I-5 freeway off-ramp at Alicia Parkway; El Toro Road straight on-ramp to southbound I-5; the auxiliary lane (#5 lane); and the westbound Alicia Parkway loop on-ramp to southbound I-5. The closures will start Friday, May 20, at 8:00 p.m. and continue until 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 23.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy