CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday evening. The rocket will carry Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for its second unmanned test flight. No one will be on board this flight, but the Orbital Flight Test-2 is the final step before a test flight with astronauts later this year. You can watch the launch live when it happens with the FOX 35 News App or in the live player above.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO