Jefferson County, OH

Jefferson County fugitive injured in crash while fleeing authorities in St. Clairsville

 3 days ago

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio -A Jefferson County man who was fleeing officers in Jefferson County was injured after he crashed...

Your Radio Place

Man In Custody After Alleged Assault at Jesse Owens State Park

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — A Cleveland man is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail following an alleged assault Sunday at Jesse Owens State Park in Morgan County. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and EMS were requested to the Windy Hill Observatory on State Route 83. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

One dead after police pursuit in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio – One man is dead after a pursuit on Ohio 339 in Washington County ended with shots fired north of Belpre, a spokesman from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The pursuit started around 4:15 a.m Thursday as the suspect fled south on Ohio 339...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF

New Cumberland Police Department reports DUI checkpoint results

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — On Friday, May 13, the New Cumberland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint on N. Chester Street in New Cumberland. This exercise was done in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Hancock Sheriff’s Office. The main goal of the sobriety...
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

15-year-old arrested in Washington County grandma's death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week.  Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Suspect in Downtown robbery identified

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 officers are seeking help to identify a suspect in a Downtown robbery. Police said the robbery happened on May 15 around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 2 at (412)-255-6787 or email jonathan.sharp@pittsburghpa.gov.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shooting victim shows up at the hospital in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Washington County 911 dispatchers said a shooting victim showed up at the hospital on Wednesday night. Dispatchers said the victim arrived at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital around 10 p.m. and told police they had been shot in Charleroi. There was no initial word on the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

East Liverpool woman dies after traffic crash

State Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an East Liverpool woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 49-year-old Marci Cole went off State Route 170 in St. Clair Township shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The car struck an embankment, a traffic...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
