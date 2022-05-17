ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake police investigating after 2 shot, injured Monday

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after two people were shot Monday.

One person was found on Excalibur Court, while the other walked into a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Police are working to determine whether the people were injured in the same incident.

Police responded to a call reporting a shooting around 8:54 p.m. Monday night. Police found a man who was shot in the hand in the 1100 block of Excalibur Court.

As of 10:40 p.m., police were on the scene in the 1000 block of Castle Court investigating the shooting.

Around 9:10 p.m., a male arrived at a local hospital with injuries police believe to be “caused by gunfire.”

Investigators reported to the hospital to see if the shooting happened in Chesapeake. They’re also trying to figure out if the two people’s injuries were caused by the same incident.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

