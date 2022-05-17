GOOD VIDEO: Wicked weekend weather in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Beating the summer heat has always been a priority for the residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties, as demonstrated by this ca. 1909 photograph of Fairhope swimmers enjoying — Manure Wharf? Constructed in 1908, the wharf was intended to receive manure from Mobile with the purpose of boosting the agricultural prospects of the Fairhope Single-Tax Colony, founded just 12 years prior. Fairhope’s Red Wharf is visible in the background; the pierhead and some of the pier was destroyed when the General Lee bay boat burned in 1910. Its successor, the White Pier, was replaced in 1968 by the concrete pier that we know today as the Fairhope Municipal Pier.
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A faulty AC unit sent smoke into a courtroom in Baldwin County on Thursday. Officials evacuated everyone as a precaution. “I would say there was at least 70, 80 out front when we arrived on the scene. I’m not sure about the other corners where they went out but everybody was evacuated and accounted for,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lanes of the Bayway are back open following a four-vehicle crash. Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened around 7 p.m. near the 30-mile marker. That is located between the Wallace Tunnel and the middle bay exit to the Causeway. No other details about...
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette has been evacuated, by order of Fire Chief Mike Minchew, according to Baldwin County EMA. Chief Minchew tells NBC 15 the belt from an AC unit burnt off and filled the building with smoke. Four firetrucks and two...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Ongoing construction on Fairhope Avenue has led to an increase in traffic detouring onto nearby Johnson Avenue. “People have decided to turn Johnson Avenue into a race track... It seems like. And they need to slow down,” said Brad Johnson, lives on Johnson Avenue. And...
The warmer months are here and it is time to get your home or commercial space ready for Summer. Chelsey was on location in North Mobile County to check out a power washing project with Pro-Tip Powerwashing. Chelsey spoke with owners Chris Boothe about their business and how they can help you and your space from big to small. For a full list of services in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, visit Pro-Tip Powerwashing online.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has announced the 2022 Summer Music at Meyer Park lineup. The Summer Music at Meyer Park is a concert series that will be held once a month and begin on June 16, 2022, and end on August 18, 2022. The concerts are free to attend […]
North Mobile County Food Park is looking forward to its pop-up farmers market. It all takes place on May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say SNAP is accepted with double up bucks. Free vendor space is also available with registration. Be sure to visit 204 S. Wilson Avenue in Prichard this Saturday for family fun and more.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Fest returns for the first time in 2022 since being canceled the last 2 years due to the pandemic and with 40,000 revelers expected each day, first responders will be busy. This year, new technology will be in place to help Baldwin 911...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A busy stretch of road in Fairhope is causing a lot of confusion and now it needs a new name. “It’s not really Highway 104. Highway 104 stops at Highway 98,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan Thursday morning. The area west of Highway 98 and east of Section Street is showing […]
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The motto of the Spanish Fort Police Department is, “Protecting the Fort.” In just a few weeks, it’ll have some help, at least figuratively. Five historic cannons will be places outside City Hall. While not that unusual for this area, given the history, there’s a great deal of mystery surrounding the centerpiece to the new display.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health lists Baldwin County and Escambia County in the FOX10 viewing area as being among the counties labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. According to the latest data, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are...
In 2017, Jennifer Fidler and Sherry Sullivan were both fired from their longtime Fairhope city posts by then-Mayor Karen Wilson. The move stunned Fairhope leaders, enraged the then-City Council and sparked a petition to have Wilson removed from office. Five years later, Fidler and Sullivan could soon be two of...
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hit the road Wednesday morning to talk tourism and it’s impact on Alabama counties. “Our tourism industry it truly is thriving and it’s increased some 47%. Nationally, the tourism industry lost a lot of money,” said Governor Ivey.
With so much 'chum' in the water, shark numbers increase. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – With snapper season just around the corner, city officials are looking to remind fishermen how to best dispose of snapper carcasses which in the past has increased shark numbers in the nearshore waters.
Gulf Shores offers a lot of lodging options for anyone attending the Hangout Music Festival. But -- and city officials want to make this very clear -- sleeping in your car is not one of them. Unpermitted camping and trying to sell tickets outside the festival gates also are heavily...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Armed with chainsaws and a lot of muscle, family members are working to clean up after a tree came tumbling down Sunday night on Catalina Drive. “It sounded like a car was going full speed when it crashed through my window,” said Brea King. The...
GRANDY BAY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 24 hours after a devastating fire in Grand Bay, the walls of this family’s home were still smoldering. Jonny Gaston said he got a call around lunch Tuesday that smoke was coming from one of the rooms in his wife’s family home.
Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
