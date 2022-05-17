ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

GOOD VIDEO: Wicked weekend weather in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

By Shelby Myers
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -From intense lightning to a hailstorm, wild weekend weather across the Gulf Coast took a lot of people by surprise. Video from Shane Cook showed a front row...

www.fox10tv.com

mobilebaymag.com

Bathing in Mobile Bay, 1909

Beating the summer heat has always been a priority for the residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties, as demonstrated by this ca. 1909 photograph of Fairhope swimmers enjoying — Manure Wharf? Constructed in 1908, the wharf was intended to receive manure from Mobile with the purpose of boosting the agricultural prospects of the Fairhope Single-Tax Colony, founded just 12 years prior. Fairhope’s Red Wharf is visible in the background; the pierhead and some of the pier was destroyed when the General Lee bay boat burned in 1910. Its successor, the White Pier, was replaced in 1968 by the concrete pier that we know today as the Fairhope Municipal Pier.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire scare at Baldwin County Courthouse

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A faulty AC unit sent smoke into a courtroom in Baldwin County on Thursday. Officials evacuated everyone as a precaution. “I would say there was at least 70, 80 out front when we arrived on the scene. I’m not sure about the other corners where they went out but everybody was evacuated and accounted for,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Eastbound lanes of I-10 Bayway reopen after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lanes of the Bayway are back open following a four-vehicle crash. Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened around 7 p.m. near the 30-mile marker. That is located between the Wallace Tunnel and the middle bay exit to the Causeway. No other details about...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Fairhope family wants drivers to slow down

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Ongoing construction on Fairhope Avenue has led to an increase in traffic detouring onto nearby Johnson Avenue. “People have decided to turn Johnson Avenue into a race track... It seems like. And they need to slow down,” said Brad Johnson, lives on Johnson Avenue. And...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pro-tip Powerwashing for your business

The warmer months are here and it is time to get your home or commercial space ready for Summer. Chelsey was on location in North Mobile County to check out a power washing project with Pro-Tip Powerwashing. Chelsey spoke with owners Chris Boothe about their business and how they can help you and your space from big to small. For a full list of services in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, visit Pro-Tip Powerwashing online.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores 2022 Summer Music at Meyer Park lineup

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has announced the 2022 Summer Music at Meyer Park lineup. The Summer Music at Meyer Park is a concert series that will be held once a month and begin on June 16, 2022, and end on August 18, 2022. The concerts are free to attend […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pop-Up Farmers Market in Prichard

North Mobile County Food Park is looking forward to its pop-up farmers market. It all takes place on May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say SNAP is accepted with double up bucks. Free vendor space is also available with registration. Be sure to visit 204 S. Wilson Avenue in Prichard this Saturday for family fun and more.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope road getting new name to help first responders

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A busy stretch of road in Fairhope is causing a lot of confusion and now it needs a new name. “It’s not really Highway 104. Highway 104 stops at Highway 98,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan Thursday morning. The area west of Highway 98 and east of Section Street is showing […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mystery cannon to be centerpiece at Spanish Fort City Hall

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The motto of the Spanish Fort Police Department is, “Protecting the Fort.” In just a few weeks, it’ll have some help, at least figuratively. Five historic cannons will be places outside City Hall. While not that unusual for this area, given the history, there’s a great deal of mystery surrounding the centerpiece to the new display.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG

Gov. Ivey visits Conecuh Sausage, Co. to talk tourism

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hit the road Wednesday morning to talk tourism and it’s impact on Alabama counties. “Our tourism industry it truly is thriving and it’s increased some 47%. Nationally, the tourism industry lost a lot of money,” said Governor Ivey.
EVERGREEN, AL
AL.com

A word on sleeping in your car at Hangout Fest: Don’t

Gulf Shores offers a lot of lodging options for anyone attending the Hangout Music Festival. But -- and city officials want to make this very clear -- sleeping in your car is not one of them. Unpermitted camping and trying to sell tickets outside the festival gates also are heavily...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay man saves toddler, in-laws from burning home

GRANDY BAY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 24 hours after a devastating fire in Grand Bay, the walls of this family’s home were still smoldering. Jonny Gaston said he got a call around lunch Tuesday that smoke was coming from one of the rooms in his wife’s family home.
GRAND BAY, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Oyster farms are booming business

Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
MILTON, FL

