Berlin, MD

Bennett upsets Decatur 5-3 to take Regional Semi-Finals

By Devin J Martin
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Md- The top-seeded Seahawks and the 4th seeded Clippers were going at it early and the Seahawks got an early 2-0 lead after...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Laurel advances to second round in DIAA softball tournament

LAUREL, Del. – Laurel defeats Milford, 11-2, in the first round of the DIAA softball tournament at home Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore pitcher Kylee Hill kept the Bucs off balance all afternoon. The Bulldogs advance to the second round where they will play at Red Lion Christian Thursday afternoon.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Colonel Richardson moves to state quaterfinals with walk-off win

FEDERALSBURG, Md.– Colonel Richardson defeated St. Michael’s in a final score of 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon. Colonel Richardson would get on the board first with a 2 run RBI single up the middle from Jaden Rowan. St. Michael’s would get on the board in the bottom of the 4th with a sacrifice fly from Josh Sherwood. The Saints would tie it up with a RBI double from Teegan Murphy.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WMDT.com

Heiser tames Warriors, Snow Hill punches ticket to states

SNOW HILL, Md. – Colby Heiser’s incredible pitching in relief propelled Snow Hill to a 6-1 victory over rival Mardela in their 1A baseball regional final Wednesday. Cole Swift powered the offense with a 4-for-4 day at the plate complete with a home run. Heiser pitched four innings...
SNOW HILL, MD
WMDT.com

Golden Knights shut out Conrad to keep season alive

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Sussex Central defeated Conrad in a final score of 8-0 on Thursday afternoon. Central got on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning with a RBI from McKenna Boyle. The Golden Knights added another run with a RBI single from Kaylee Verosko in the bottom of the 3rd.
GEORGETOWN, DE
City
Berlin, MD
Berlin, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
WMDT.com

SU names baseball stadium in honor of community leader

SALISBURY, Md. – Seagull stadium was renamed after Donnie Williams. The stadium is home to Salisbury University’s baseball team. This comes after a donor, Linda Slacum made a gift to the school to honor Donnie Williams. Salisbury University President Charles Wight says Williams made contributions to the community and established a foundation that supports educational ventures. President Wight tells us a little more about the honoree:
SALISBURY, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City resident wins Miss Maryland ‘22

In 2022, Miss Maryland calls Ocean City home. Resident Caleigh Shade, a sommelier at The Hobbit Restaurant on 81st Street, took home the top honors at the 70th Miss Maryland USA competition on Sunday. She’ll now go on to compete for Miss USA 2022. “Honestly it’s surreal,” Shade said...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Bubba

Meet Bubba! This adorable bunny is a mini rex mix and is about a year old. He’s a petite bunny that’s weighing in at just two pounds, but he has a big personality. Bubba is available for adoption through the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center, which is based out of Rock Hall, Maryland. He is currently being fostered in Salisbury and has an adoption fee of $75. If you would like more information on making Bubba a part of your family, you can email adopt@esrrec.org.
ROCK HALL, MD
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

Fire erupts in Georgetown, injuring a child

GEORGETOWN, De. – Thursday night, in Georgetown, a gas explosion lead to a fire on 202 Cedar Street. Reports show a child was injured during the incident. Four fire departments assisted in putting the fire out, that includes: Georgetown, Milton, Millsboro, and Ellendale. 47ABC will continue to follow this...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 5/10/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Dachun Lin, 39 of Leonardtown, MD used the self checkout and failed to scan all items. Lin was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and hewas released from the scene.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Robin Ficker runs for Maryland Governor

He’s no stranger to Montgomery County voters, but Robin Ficker is turning his sights to Annapolis. The longtime political fixture, who’s hedging his bets on a vow to cut the state sales tax by 2 cents, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to talk about the race, what he has to say about his GOP opponents, and if his recent disbarment has changed his approach.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

