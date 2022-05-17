ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

France says it will defend Sweden, Finland against attacks as they seek NATO membership

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibmxa_0fgPqPZO00

May 16 (UPI) -- France will defend Sweden and Finland, Elysee said Monday, as the two Nordic countries have received threats from Russia over their decisions to join the NATO defensive military alliance.

"Whoever would seek to test European solidarity by threatening or attacking their sovereignty, through whatever means, must be certain that France will stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden," Elysee said in a statement, adding that it "stands ready to increase its security and defense cooperation with both partners, including through high-level political consultations and enhanced military interactions."

The statement was issued the day Sweden's government announced it decided to apply for NATO membership and one day after Finland made a similar declaration.

Last week, amid talks of Finland applying for NATO members, Russia's foreign ministry warned in a statement that the military alliance expanding to its border would pose "a military threat to our country" and that it would be "forced to take retaliatory steps, both military-technical and otherwise."

On Monday after Sweden's decision was announced, Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov called it "yet another grave mistake that might have far-reaching consequences."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday had a comparatively muted response to those of his government, telling a summit in Moscow of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance of some post-Soviet Union nations, that Russia has "no problems" with Finland and Sweden joining NATO "but the expansion of military infrastructure to this territory will certainly cause our response."

"What it will be, we will look at based on threats that will be created for us," he said. "Let's respond accordingly."

The two Nordic countries have sought NATO membership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened military concerns throughout the region.

France said it "welcomes" the decision by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance as they are "two very close European partners" who share and defend their principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law.

"Thanks to their robust defense capabilities, Finland and Sweden joining NATO will reinforce the security and stability of the Baltic Sea region as well as that of Europe as a whole and of the Euro-Atlantic area," it said.

Ukraine along with Moldova and Georgia have also applied to join the European Union since the war began.

Comments / 22

Joe 'Creepy' Biden
2d ago

France is now in overtime producing white flags for the defense of Sweden and Finland...

Reply(3)
6
Related
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nordic#European#Russian
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia threatens to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on its European border 'when NATO bases appear in Sweden and Finland' as Stockholm now joins Helsinki in confirming they want to join the alliance

Russian state television has said Moscow may deploy tactical nuclear weapons to its European borders if Finland and Sweden allow military bases on their territory after joining NATO. Sweden's Social Democrats yesterday said they had dropped their opposition to NATO membership only hours after Finland confirmed its intention to join...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
357K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy