Santa Clarita, CA

Two Arrested For Drug Possession After Found Sleeping In Car In Santa Clarita

By Zena Taher
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people found sleeping in a car were arrested after being found with drugs and drug paraphernalia in Stevenson Ranch last week. At around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday, a man and a woman found slumped over in a parked car were arrested for drug possession and identity theft in the 24800...

