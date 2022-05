Recent reports have indicated that WWE Icon Ric Flair is training for a return to the ring, and the match, which was reported to be a Six-Man Tag match, would take place Starrcast V in Nashville, TN during WWE's SummerSlam weekend. Flair would confirm the match is happening but didn't reveal who else would be involved. Then recently a report surfaced that said another WWE Icon was asked to be a part of that match, and that Icon is Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. During a signing at Highspots Superstore tonight, Steamboat addressed the match and confirmed that he had been asked to be Flair's opponent, but also revealed that he had declined the offer, and he explained his reasoning behind the decision.

