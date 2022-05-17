ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Home insurance groups continue to drop Florida policies

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUvw2_0fgPpgae00

Home insurance rates are skyrocketing while insurance companies are leaving the state.

FedNat is the latest insurance group to cancel more than 68,000 residential home insurance policies in Florida.

They’re the ninth property insurance company to recently drop tens of thousands of Florida policies.

"The Florida private insurance market is the most volatile in the U.S. right now," Insurance Information Institute's Mark Friedlander said.

Friedlander said roofing scams and lawsuits are to blame.

He said while other states have less than 1,000 lawsuits filed against insurance companies per year, Florida had more than 100,000 in 2021, most of them roofing scams.

WFTS

"Companies can’t continue to operate with losses at that level," Friedlander said.

And the loss of insurers is leaving homeowners paying an increase of 30% to 40% for insurance and sometimes more.

"We’re seeing many homeowners get renewal bills at 50%, even 100%, so much higher than the 30-40 percent which will be their average," Friedlander said.

Political analyst Susan MacManus explained why leaders are calling an emergency legislative session next week to address the issue.

"This session is very critical because we’re nearing another hurricane season and the projection is that we’re going to have plenty, and homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to get insurance and be able to afford it," MacManus said.

MacManus said with elections coming up, it's important for lawmakers to do something to get this problem under control. Meanwhile, Friedlander said he’s hopeful for change, but it could be a year or years before we see a difference.

"We’re on a trajectory right now to have more lawsuits filed in 2022 than we did last year, and we had 100,000 last year," said Friedlander. "So, we already have many of these roof schemes in the pipeline, that it's going to take a while to get that pipeline under control."

Comments / 12

UNALIENABLE!
2d ago

How many of these scammers have been prosecuted? what exactly is the Florida Attorney Generals office doing about this? Answers?

Reply
7
Related
Florida Phoenix

As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […] The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Trade Association Sues Florida Insurance Commissioner for Allowing Property Insurance Companies to Circumvent State Law

With the Florida Legislature preparing to debate property insurance legislation during the upcoming special session next week, a nonprofit trade association advocating for the rights of homeowners and independent contractor businesses this week sued the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and two insurance companies. The lawsuit asserts that Florida Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s ‘artificial’ insurance structure is ‘untenable’ – ALIRT

The efforts of both the Florida government and the state’s insurance department to provide its citizens with affordable property insurance has created an “artificial structure” which is “untenable,” according to ALIRT Insurance Research. For the past three decades, the state’s government and insurance department have...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

New lawsuit filed against Florida’s insurance commissioner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new lawsuit is now targeting Florida’s insurance commissioner in the latest development in the state’s ongoing homeowners insurance crisis. The suit was filed in Leon County by the Restoration Association of Florida (RAF) and a contractor, Air Quality Assessors. It looks...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Fried Asking for a State of Emergency in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, FL/NSF) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in the state, due to the high cost of food and gas. Fried, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor, says an emergency declaration would allow her department the...
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Property insurers are seeking hefty rate hikes in Florida

Roof-damage claims. Lawsuits. Reinsurance costs. For tens of thousands of homeowners, those issues could add up to large property-insurance rate increases if state regulators sign off on proposals presented Tuesday. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation held three hearings as it weighs rate proposals by Kin Interinsurance Network, First Floridian...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Property Insurance#Home Insurance#State Insurance#Fednat#Companies
click orlando

Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49%

Three different property insurance companies told Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation Tuesday they want big increases:. First Floridian Auto and Home asked for a 22.9% hike. KIN Interinsurance Network wants a 25.1% increase. And the biggest, Florida Farm Bureau, said it needs a 48.7% jump in rates for homeowners’...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Some homeowners are left waiting for premium refunds after large insurance carrier goes belly up

After one of the larger home insurance carriers in Florida went belly up two months ago, some homeowners have been left waiting for thousands in premium refunds. “People cannot afford to throw $2,393 to the wind. Not these days.” Linda Bishop-Marshall said that’s how much St. Johns Insurance Company took out of her account, just days after she cancelled her homeowner’s policy in January. She claims she was told a refund was on the way, but nearly four months later, getting answers has been a struggle.
ORLANDO, FL
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
calleochonews.com

Florida Dubbed the most expensive place to live in the entire country

Florida is one of the most unaffordable if not the most expensive place to live in the US. It’s been a long-time coming, especially as the housing crisis has persisted in recent months, which makes it unsurprising that Florida has officially been ranked the least affordable place to live in the entire country if not the most expensive place to live.
MIAMI, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy