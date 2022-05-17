VIDEO: Large fire near Center and Southern in Mesa

Tiffany Bounds
3d ago
FINALLY! Ive been searching the internet for last 45mins-1hr trying to find out what the fire was from.. I saw it @ 7:20pm at Gilbert and Southern
Reply
2
Related
AZFamily
Firefighters battling fire at Mesa recycling plant
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.
Car crashes into Chandler home near Alma School and Germann
A Chandler family was displaced after a Tesla crashed into their bedroom Wednesday night.
fox10phoenix.com
12 evacuated after fire burns church near downtown Phoenix
Twelve people inside the church were safely evacuated. One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
ABC 15 News
One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead with dog, who survived, by his side
PHOENIX – A 74-year-old man who got lost while hiking in northern Arizona last week was found dead with his dog, who survived, by his side, authorities said Wednesday. The body of Donald Hayes of Prescott Valley was located in a rugged area of Mingus Mountain that was difficult for search crews to reach, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Over 150 firefighters battle pallet yard fire in Phoenix, shuttering work for many
Some truckers are out of work for the time being because of the fire, like Miguel Sanchez. He's a trucker and when he arrived at the yard to start his shift, he saw his truck was in the middle of the mess.
AZFamily
Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall
Certain baby sleeping products are being banned because of safety concerns and linked deaths. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road on May 17, 2022. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals for COVID-19 Updated: 13 hours ago. |. TGen — also...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Firefighter found dead in Sierra Vista desert
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of a Bureau of Land Management firefighter was found on Tuesday, May 17 after he went missing the weekend before. Authorities said they found the body of 38-year-old Patrick Gladics around noon in a desert area west of the Walmart in Sierra Vista, where the vehicle he was driving had been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
New shelter near 28th and Washington streets provides heat relief to homeless community
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Maricopa County have joined together to open a day and night heat relief shelter for those experiencing homelessness. Two hundred people can get shelter at the new facility, located near 28th and Washington streets. The City of Phoenix says this is not a walk-up facility and clients must be referred by a caseworker.
2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
ABC 15 News
One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Guadalupe home surrounded by law enforcement
The incident is unfolding in an area north of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe. Officials with both Tempe Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Tesla crashes into home after driver attempts to put it in reverse: Chandler PD
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A family will be returning home to a big mess after a Tesla crashed into their residence Wednesday night near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Chandler Police say the driver had recently purchased the Tesla and was attempting to put the vehicle in reverse and for an unknown reason, that person lost control. The driver first hit a Prius that was parked in front of the home before hitting the home itself.
AZFamily
Police release photos of car linked to deadly shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who shot and killed another man late last month and they released photos on Wednesday of his car in hopes it’ll spark leads. The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9 p.m. on April 26. Police found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth shot and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
12news.com
Gila monster found hiding in Mesa home
A shy Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa. Rattlesnake Solutions safely retrieved the venomous lizard and relocated it.
12news.com
Paradise Valley purse theft caught on camera
A Seattle woman visiting with family at a Paradise Valley restaurant took a turn when she became the victim of theft. Surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing two in Casa Grande extradited back to Arizona from Texas
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a young woman and a girl in Casa Grande is now back in Arizona. Terrance Santistevan was extradited from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. He was booked into a Pinal County jail on charges of first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $750,000 bond.
AZFamily
Family of drowning victim wants to see changes at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of one of the four recent drowning victims at Lake Pleasant wants to see serious changes at the lake to prevent future tragedies. “Something needs to be done like closing the lake, paying people emotional damage, moral damage,” said Svetlana Aranbayeva. “Let’s say if you’re speeding on the road, and we don’t get a ticket, we don’t get punished, we’re never going to improve. The same thing here.”
KTAR.com
MCSO searching for suspect who allegedly backed into patrol car while fleeing in West Valley
PHOENIX — Authorities were looking for a suspect who allegedly backed into a patrol car while fleeing in the West Valley on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a QuikTrip gas station near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Agua Fria Ranch Road, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
ABC15 joins Valley mom on daily search for formula
Juana Hernandez says this is her second full-time job. The North Phoenix mother of two invited ABC15 along, searching for baby formula after she got off work.
ABC15 Arizona
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.https://www.abc15.com/
Comments / 1