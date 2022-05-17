Voting for school budgets, school board members to take place Tuesday
Long Islanders are set to decide on their school budgets and school board members on Tuesday.
On average, budgets have increased for around 4.2% for the upcoming school year.
The proposed tax increases average around 1.5%.
There is financial aid coming from both Albany and Washington D.C., which helped keep down tax hikes.
Most polls open at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. in Nassau County and western Suffolk County.
Some don't open until the afternoon in eastern Suffolk County.
