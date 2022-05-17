ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting for school budgets, school board members to take place Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Long Islanders are set to decide on their school budgets and school board members on Tuesday.

On average, budgets have increased for around 4.2% for the upcoming school year.

The proposed tax increases average around 1.5%.

There is financial aid coming from both Albany and Washington D.C., which helped keep down tax hikes.

Most polls open at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. in Nassau County and western Suffolk County.

Some don't open until the afternoon in eastern Suffolk County.

