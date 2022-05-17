COVID-19: How Cases in the Elmira, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 562,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 15, bringing the total count to more than 81.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 991,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 26.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Elmira, NY metro area consists of just Chemung County. As of May 15, there were 26,556.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Elmira residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,214.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Elmira metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Elmira, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 15 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 15 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 15 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 15 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,423,816 28,111.1 78,119 404.9 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 180,799 26,831.2 1,814 269.2 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 22,545 26,556.3 232 273.3 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 164,581 25,226.4 1,394 213.7 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 73,044 25,013.7 994 340.4 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 60,498 25,012.2 603 249.3 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 277,048 24,513.7 3,230 285.8 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 27,516 21,856.8 244 193.8 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 228,085 21,259.2 2,216 206.5 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 187,177 21,252.3 1,453 165.0 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 21,071 20,528.6 85 82.8 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 21,358 18,927.4 137 121.4 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 33,727 18,877.2 363 203.2

