Four police officers, two EMTs hurt in explosion at business in Windsor Mill

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
An explosion at a Baltimore County business sent four police officers, two EMTs and a civilian to the hospital Monday evening.

The explosion happened in the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road at the Libra Nails & Spa in Windsor Mill.

Investigators were called to the strip mall for possible criminal activity, and when they arrived, there was some type of explosion involving possible hazardous materials.

"We were inside the store there working on computers and I heard a really loud sound and the building collapse," a nearby business owner said. "I came outside and the window was already popped out. It seemed like somebody was fighting on the inside."

Business owner discusses explosion in Woodlawn

Fire crews said the fire is under control.

ATF joins investigation into explosion that injured police officers, EMTs

The first responders are expected to survive.

Roughly seven businesses were impacted by this explosion in the strip mall.

The ATF is assisting the Baltimore County Fire Department in the investigation.

The ATF is assisting the Baltimore County Fire Department in the investigation.

Fire crews are telling people to avoid the area.

