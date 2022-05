Tesla is accepting reservations for its electric Semi. The Semi originally debuted in 2017, so it's about time. Now Tesla has to actually get the Semi into production. At this point, the Tesla Semi is starting to feel like one of those vehicles that exist somewhere in the space between pure vaporware and a production vehicle, where there are working examples being tested in the wild, but the production version keeps getting pushed and pushed. That could be set to change, though, because according to a report Monday by InsideEVs, Tesla is taking reservations and accepting deposits for the Semi.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO