Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING has been extended until midnight for much of west central texas...with gusty south winds and low humidity values continuing RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT for dangerous fire weather conditions FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE * WINDS...South to Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO