Ferndale Schools District Reinstating Face Masks Starting This Week

(CBS DETROIT) — Ferndale Public Schools district reinstated its masks mandate indoors for students and staff beginning Monday.

In an announcement on the district’s website , the decision came the school officials were informed of high COVID transmission in Oakland County .

The county is one of 16 Michigan counties to have a high community level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

The CDC recommends masks for all counties in the U.S. with high levels.

“I know we all hoped we could avoid returning to masking in our buildings. However, at this time we believe it is best to follow the guidance of our local, state, and federal health agencies,” Ferndale district superintendent Dania Bazzi said in the announcement.

