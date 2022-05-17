ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Coast gas prices beat March records by nearly 10 cents

By Ashton McIntyre
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
Just as national average gas prices begin to inch closer to average California gas prices, prices in California start going up and breaking more records.

According to AAA , the national average for a regular gallon of gas is $4.48. The average price in California is $1.50 more, breaking its March record Monday at $5.98.

This trend continues on the Central Coast, with the average price for a regular gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County at $6.17. That breaks the March record by eight cents.

Santa Barbara County is four cents away from breaking its March record of $5.99, sitting at $5.95 Monday.

As of Monday, the area in California that is seeing the highest average for regular gas is San Rafael, at $6.23. According to AAA, the location with the lowest average is Hanford-Corcoran at $5.71.

AAA predicts prices will likely continue to go up as we approach Memorial Weekend.

