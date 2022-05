BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following Saturday’s mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. "As a parent, you want to assure your kids all the time that everything is OK,” said Christine Camm of Buffalo. “And for her to ask me, 'is this safe?' And you tell her, ‘yes,’ but how can you when all these people were doing was grocery shopping.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO