Eau Claire, WI

Republican Josh Stanley announces bid for WI 91st Assembly District

By WEAU staff
WEAU-TV 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Republican candidate is looking to shake things up in Madison. Monday afternoon, Josh Stanley announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 91st Assembly District. Stanley is an Eau Claire native...

www.weau.com

seehafernews.com

Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Madison mayor joins Wisconsin groups to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway joined a Wisconsin coalition Tuesday as part of a statewide tour highlighting how the bipartisan infrastructure law is benefitting Wisconsin. Rhodes Conway met with members of Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin to discuss how the legislation will provide a...
MADISON, WI
NBC26

Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge says the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have "gone rogue" and "run amok" in refusing to comply with the state's open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Early Voting In Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin

Early voting is already underway in Iowa, and voting gets underway today (Thurs) across Illinois for next month’s primaries. In Iowa, early voting goes thru June 6th with ballots needed to be returned by the evening of June 7th. In Illinois, early voting is available from May 19th thru June 27th for the June 28th primary election. The primary in Wisconsin isn’t until August 9th – with early voting starting in late July. For more details, you can contact your county clerk’s office.
IOWA STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

Wauwatosa is at the core of Republicans’ ugly partisan gerrymander

Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. One of the most important cities on the political map in the state of Wisconsin is Wauwatosa. The suburb on the City of Milwaukee’s western border, home to about 48,000 people, is seeing big changes, politically speaking. What was once the home turf of two-term Republican governor Scott Walker is now turning into a Democratic stronghold.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in south-central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More people are being admitted into hospitals across the south-central part of Wisconsin, a new Dept. of Health Services hospitalization map shows. This week was the first time the region saw hospitalizations rise to any significant degree since the second week of January. At the time, the state was still reeling from the Omicron surge over the winter that sent cases to nearly unprecedented heights and shattered case records in Dane Co.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

What’s the plan now, governor?

MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers want to know what Gov. Tony Evers plans to do to make sure veterans are taken care of now that he’s ended the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission at the Veterans Home at Union Grove. In a second letter in the last week to...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin DHS recommends masks again for high coronavirus counties

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s public health managers are once again recommending masks for some people in the state. The state’s Department of Health Services on Tuesday said people in the seven counties that currently have high COVID-19 community levels should wear masks inside once again. “As...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

A struggle to be seen: Why Wisconsin’s Hmong American community continues to face discrimination

Sheng Lee Riechers remembers attending Neenah school and community events where military veterans were asked to stand and be recognized for their service to the country. Her father, a Hmong soldier who fought communist forces under the direction of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War, would always hesitate to stand, unsure of how he would be received.
WISCONSIN STATE

