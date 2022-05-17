ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw for May 16th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for tonight’s...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi shrimp season opens May 25

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2022-2023 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Lottery Draw
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
WLBT

Diagnosed with debt: the crisis in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Charlie’s U-Pik Summer Season Starting Soon

Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
WLOX

Mississippi gas prices reach record high

Officials unveiled the Dragon University program Tuesday. This is a development and mentorship program available to enlisted, officer and civilian airmen assigned to Keesler. Businesses in procurement, management, engineering, and other industrial fields taking center stage at the Jackson County Civic Center today. Battle happening in Pascagoula over the future...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy