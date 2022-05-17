Mississippi Lottery Draw for May 16th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Check your tickets! Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning big money in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials say the $2 million winning auto-pick ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Grove City, Ohio. The winning numbers in the...
BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2022-2023 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in Mississippi and feel in the mood for some great seafood, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
AARP wants to make sure voters 50 and older are ready to vote and aware of any changes when it comes time for this year’s midterm primary election. That election is right around the corner on Tuesday, June 7th. Joining us in studio with more is Mississippi’s State AARP...
BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
May 19 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Michigan was unaware that he had won a $3.39 million lottery jackpot for weeks. The 45-year-old from Battle Creek is a regular player who buys $1 Lotto 47 tickets. He matched all five numbers in the winning drawing, which included 4, 6, 11, 17, 23 and 31.
The NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal complaint against the Mississippi Department of Health, alleging that the state didn’t adequately dispense COVID-19 relief funds to low-income communities of color, including during its rollout of vaccinations. The federal complaint comes more than a year after the...
The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
Fly from Mississippi to Orlando, Florida, for less than $40? Yes, you can, thanks to the folks at Allegiant Air, who have brought back nonstop flights from Gulfport to Orlando. The airline started offering direct flights to Orlando on Wednesday. The seasonal flights operate twice weekly, on Wednesday and Saturday,...
Man pleads guilty to misusing pandemic relief business loan. A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge for misusing more than $6 million in business loans through a pandemic relief program, prosecutors said. Rather than use the money for his businesses, Christopher Paul Lick admitted using...
Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
Some Kentucky co-workers who have been playing the lottery together for more than a decade have finally won. Kentucky Lottery officials said 17 co-workers in Frankfort won a $50,000 Powerball prize. The group declined to be named and asked to keep their names and their employer anonymous. Here's what they...
Officials unveiled the Dragon University program Tuesday. This is a development and mentorship program available to enlisted, officer and civilian airmen assigned to Keesler. Businesses in procurement, management, engineering, and other industrial fields taking center stage at the Jackson County Civic Center today. Battle happening in Pascagoula over the future...
