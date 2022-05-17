ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Alton Police Dept. purchases all-electric fleet for patrol

By Sydney Hernandez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBGde_0fgPmkjF00

ALTON, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The Alton Police Department is going all-electric! Monday, the agency told ValleyCentral News the decision had been made to purchase an all-electric fleet for their officers.

Parents of Mercedes teen killed in drunk driving accident sue driver

The City of Alton purchased three Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks for the agency, one for their Fire Department, and one for their planning department.

“We did our research and found tremendous benefits in the electric fleet, not just for the police department, but for the city and this is the direction we want to go in at the City of Alton,” said Dr. Jonathan B. Flores who is the Chief of Police and the Asst. City Manager.

Chief Flores says this will not only save the environment but also financial costs in the long run.

“There’s a lot of benefits to an electric fleet, obviously you won’t have vehicle maintenance with an electric fleet because there’s no motor, at the same time we’re looking at ten cents a kilowatt and that’s the equivalent of less than a dollar on fuel,” said Chief Flores.

Man sent nude photo of himself to 13-year-old on Snapchat, police say

Each truck cost the city $45,000 from the general fund, Flores says. The trucks are expected to arrive in the valley in about 6 months, due to supply chain issues.

“We’re waiting for those to come in and we’re talking about the rapid charge stations we’re excited and looking at different ways to maximize our efficiency and effectiveness for the city and reduce costs.”

The City plans to invest in more electric vehicles for the rest of the departments within the city.

“This is an investment and it’ll save us vastly over time in vehicle maintenance and fuel costs,” said Flores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Off-duty agent aids unconscious driver in crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent sprung into action when he discovered a crash with an unconscious driver. On Sunday, an off-duty RGC agent encountered a single-vehicle accident in La Joya. The agent approached the crashed vehicle and noticed an unconscious driver. Jumping into action, the agent brought the driver […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen accomplice arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a woman connected to a series of burglaries. Meranda Monique Gonzalez, 19, was linked to a series of burglaries in the Los Vecinos Subdivision. Gonzalez was seen on surveillance footage in a ski mask breaking into vehicles alongside Vandeizel Lee Torres. Torres was arrested on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Ex-Mercedes City Attorney Indicted For Theft

A former Mercedes city attorney is free on bond after pleading not guilty to stealing federal funds. Juan Molina Thursday made his initial court appearance on a single count of theft. He was also arraigned on the charge, pleaded not guilty, and a McAllen federal magistrate granted a 30-thousand dollar bond.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

38-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after one man died in a motorcycle crash. Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North to a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday just before 3 a.m. According to the release, the preliminary investigating states that the driver lost control […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mercedes, TX
City
Alton, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Alton, TX
Crime & Safety
KRGV

Matt's Cash and Carry owners donate to Pharr Fire Department

The owners of Matt’s Building Materials are giving back to the community after their Pharr location was destroyed by a fire. On Wednesday, the business donated more than $17,000 to the Pharr Fire Department from funds raised by T-shirt sales. "It really hit on our heart strings—to say, 'What...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver In Weslaco

Weslaco police are working to learn how a motorcycle driver lost control in an accident in which he was killed early Wednesday morning. The motorcycle was heading south on South Border Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a fence near the intersection with Mile 5 North. 38-year-old Ricardo Banda Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman passenger was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Alton Police Dept#Valleycentral News#Their Fire Department
myrgv.com

Border Patrol finds nearly 100 pounds of meth in US citizen’s fuel tank

Border Patrol agents found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the fuel tank of a vehicle a United States citizen was driving a day after he successfully crossed the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, according to a criminal complaint against him. Angelo Delgado crossed into the U.S. at the Hidalgo port...
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Weslaco PD investigating after motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead

A 38-year-old man died early Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Weslaco, police said. Police responded to the intersection of South Border Avenue and Mile 5 North in response to a single motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. A justice of the peace...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Rising gas prices concerning RGV drivers as summer nears

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – According to AAA Texas the average price of gas in the Rio Grande Valley is $4.19 a gallon. But since Memorial Day is approaching AAA Texas is expecting nearly 3.2 Million travelers to hit the road to unofficially start the summer season. But while many plan to travel during the summer, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man arrested for public intoxication

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they arrested a man at a local bar for multiple offenses. According to police Mark Daniel Sada, 27 was taken into custody for public intoxication, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and resisting transport. On Monday at around 7 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Day 7 of search for convicted Weslaco murderer

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez continues for a 7th day. He is accused of taking over a transport bus and escaping. Texas Department of Criminal Justice PIO, Robert Hurst, says the last time a search gas gone on this long was the statewide search for the Texas […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Local law enforcement agency provides active shooter response training

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is providing a Civilian Response to Active Shotter Events (CRASE) training to the community to prepare people for potential active shooter situations. Chief Deputy Robert Gracia, said the training is something available for everyone and although the Valley has not experienced an active shooter situation, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 18, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Glenn Daniel Hayes Jr., 29, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Mario Ontiverso, 35, of Mercedes, Texas, for DUI. Matthew Thomas Metzler, 37, of Sealy, Texas, for DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Man’s wife told police he committed 2014 homicide

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have two people in custody in connection to a 2014 cold case. Alberto Davila, 50, was taken into custody in Victoria in connection to the December 2014 death of Daniel Salazar Burnias. A second suspect was taken into custody but their name is not being released at this time due […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities rescue migrants from possible drowning

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants from a possible drowning i in the Rio Grande River. On Sunday, McAllen Border Patrol Station riverine agents spotted a man struggling to stay afloat in the water near Mission. While assisting the man into the boat, another individual grabbed the side of the boat […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TDCJ: Search continues for escaped inmate

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice gave an update on the search for Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, on Monday. Lopez is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate accused of stealing a transport bus and wrecking it in Leon County, near Centerville, on Thursday. This led to nearby roads […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

‘You could kill somebody or take your own life:’ Mission PD shares dangers of underage drinking

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school graduation is right around the corner and the Mission Police Department wants to remind everyone that underage drinking and driving can be dangerous and costly. UTRGV grad students share their journey “I am asking the community basically just be safe, not to drink and drive,” said Officer Arturo Flores […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy