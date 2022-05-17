ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

WALKER COUNTY PURSUIT ROBBERY SUSPECTS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article930AM WALKER COUNTY IS IN PURSUIT OF ROBBERY SUSPECTS...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 1

kwhi.com

STOLEN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RECOVERED IN AUSTIN CO.; FOUR ARRESTED

Four people face charges in Austin County after authorities recovered numerous items reported stolen from several counties. On Tuesday, the Austin County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding the possible location of stolen property in the 3400 block of Oil Field Road, northeast of Bellville. The owner of the stolen construction equipment reached out to Fort Bend County investigators, who later contacted the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:55, Officers conducted a check near the 2100 block of South Market Street. It was found that the person Justin Margist, 38 of Brenham, was taken into custody for active warrants, two counts of Bond Forfeiture, for Display of Expired Vehicle Registration out of Washington County.
BRENHAM, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot by female carjacking suspect in Braeswood Boulevard

HOUSTON – A female carjacking suspect has been detained after she shot a man in the 5900 block of Braeswood Boulevard Wednesday night. Police told that the man was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex when the female suspect fired shots at him. The victim drove off and...
HOUSTON, TX
Walker County, TX
Walker County, TX
fox26houston.com

Man dies in shooting at Clear Lake Shores marina

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a marina in Clear Lake Shores. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Marina Bay Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting on a boat where a couple lived. Authorities say a 45-year-old man...
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
LA MARQUE, TX
cw39.com

3 Homeless men with warrants found in woods with stolen property

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody. The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE JUST STOLEN IN CONROE

A small U-Haul box van was just stolen on West Davis, (SH105) at Highland Hollow. Last seen heading eastbound into Conroe.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES CHARGE ILLEGAL DUMPERS

Pct. 1 Deputy assigned to the Pct. 1 Commissioners Office were advised of a dumpsite on Tanyard Rd by a citizen. Deputies investigated the sight early Monday, May 16th and were able to find several persons of interest. After conducting inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-1-constables-charge-illegal-dumpers/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Convicted Murderer Charged With Two Felonies In Harris Co. Freed On $2 Bond

This is the Harris County Judicial system that Democrats Lina Hidalgo, Rodney Ellis, Kim Ogg & Sylvester Turner all wanted – the revolving door. Fifty-year-old Melvin Cross Jr. has a lengthy criminal record including a murder conviction in Dallas County in 2001. Most recently he was charged here in Harris County with felony possession of a weapon and assault of a family member after court records state "he choked his girlfriend and stopped her blood circulation."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

FBI, Houston police searching for serial bank robbery suspect

HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Department need your help locating a serial bank robbery suspect. According to Houston Police, the suspect is responsible for at least three take-over bank robberies since October 2021. The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates:. -...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
SPRING, TX
News Channel 25

New photos released of ‘dangerous’ Texas prison bus escapee

New photos have been released of “dangerous” Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The photos were taken from surveillance video of Lopez as he was being escorted — last Thursday — to the prison bus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At the...
TEXAS STATE

