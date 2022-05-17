WALKER COUNTY PURSUIT ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Four people face charges in Austin County after authorities recovered numerous items reported stolen from several counties. On Tuesday, the Austin County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding the possible location of stolen property in the 3400 block of Oil Field Road, northeast of Bellville. The owner of the stolen construction equipment reached out to Fort Bend County investigators, who later contacted the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:55, Officers conducted a check near the 2100 block of South Market Street. It was found that the person Justin Margist, 38 of Brenham, was taken into custody for active warrants, two counts of Bond Forfeiture, for Display of Expired Vehicle Registration out of Washington County.
HOUSTON – A female carjacking suspect has been detained after she shot a man in the 5900 block of Braeswood Boulevard Wednesday night. Police told that the man was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex when the female suspect fired shots at him. The victim drove off and...
CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a marina in Clear Lake Shores. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Marina Bay Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting on a boat where a couple lived. Authorities say a 45-year-old man...
LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody. The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez has been on the run for seven days now and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says there haven’t been any confirmed sightings of him. Wednesday morning TDCJ released new images of 46-year-old Lopez taken by surveillance cameras the morning of...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a robbery suspect that punched a woman in the face after stealing her purse. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on May 1 at a hotel in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway. Police say two men were...
Harris County, Texas – Four people have been found shot in an apartment near Cypresswood Drive and Cutten Road. The incident is unfolding in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive at the Commons at Vintage Park Apartments. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded and found four people shot inside...
Pct. 1 Deputy assigned to the Pct. 1 Commissioners Office were advised of a dumpsite on Tanyard Rd by a citizen. Deputies investigated the sight early Monday, May 16th and were able to find several persons of interest. After conducting inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-1-constables-charge-illegal-dumpers/
This is the Harris County Judicial system that Democrats Lina Hidalgo, Rodney Ellis, Kim Ogg & Sylvester Turner all wanted – the revolving door. Fifty-year-old Melvin Cross Jr. has a lengthy criminal record including a murder conviction in Dallas County in 2001. Most recently he was charged here in Harris County with felony possession of a weapon and assault of a family member after court records state "he choked his girlfriend and stopped her blood circulation."
HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Department need your help locating a serial bank robbery suspect. According to Houston Police, the suspect is responsible for at least three take-over bank robberies since October 2021. The robberies occurred at the following locations and dates:. -...
UPDATE (1:09 P.M.) – Cynthia Ramos, the woman who was taken into custody after a man was shot several times on Wednesday morning, has been released. According to judicial records, Ramos was released per a judge’s order. Her booking information does not say which judge ordered her release or what was the reasoning for the […]
SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several corrections officers had a reaction to a substance after they searched the cells of inmates on Tuesday, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The officers were going to do a 16 man cell search, then they had a reaction to something or to multiple substances. The inmates had been […]
New photos have been released of “dangerous” Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The photos were taken from surveillance video of Lopez as he was being escorted — last Thursday — to the prison bus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At the...
