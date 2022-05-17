SEE: 1st full-speed launch test for Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle/Run ride

Walt Disney World's new "TRON" roller coaster, coming to Magic Kingdom, is based on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland (Photo source: Walt Disney Company)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Progress on an upcoming thrill ride at Walt Disney World is revving up.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Walt Disney Imagineering last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

Watch the test in the video below:

Guests visiting the park have reported being able to see the ride testing.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is themed around the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy” and will be located in Tomorrowland near Space Mountain. An official opening date has not been announced.

VIDEO: Take a look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s newest thrill ride Take a look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s newest thrill ride

©2022 Cox Media Group