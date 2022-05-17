SEE: 1st full-speed launch test for Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle/Run ride
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Progress on an upcoming thrill ride at Walt Disney World is revving up.
Walt Disney Imagineering last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.
Guests visiting the park have reported being able to see the ride testing.
TRON Lightcycle / Run is themed around the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy” and will be located in Tomorrowland near Space Mountain. An official opening date has not been announced.
