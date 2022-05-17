ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE: 1st full-speed launch test for Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle/Run ride

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Walt Disney World's new "TRON" roller coaster, coming to Magic Kingdom, is based on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland (Photo source: Walt Disney Company)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Progress on an upcoming thrill ride at Walt Disney World is revving up.

Walt Disney Imagineering last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at the first full-speed launch test for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

Guests visiting the park have reported being able to see the ride testing.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is themed around the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy” and will be located in Tomorrowland near Space Mountain. An official opening date has not been announced.

©2022 Cox Media Group

