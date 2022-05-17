ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW SPLENDORA PD INTERDICTION UNIT RECOVERS STOLEN CAR

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high...

