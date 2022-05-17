New Hartford school board candidates debate

Utica, NY—A hotly-contested Utica School Board race ended last night with two winners, Tennille Knoop and James Paul. The decision was announced last night, at around 10 PM by the Clerk of the Board of Elections. The final tally for votes earned by each candidate was 1,516 for James Paul and 1,377 for Tennille Knoop.
ITHACA – A former counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced his candidacy for the Democratic line in the newly drawn expansive 19th Congressional District. The Chenango County Democratic Committee Wednesday endorsed Josh Riley, a resident of Ithaca and Endicott native. The Cortland County Democratic Committee previously...
More voters are turning out to polls for school boards and budgets in some Onondaga County school districts than in comparable recent years, officials said. And that’s before the after-work and dinner hours, when many voters go to the polls. In some school districts, particularly those with more candidates...
Central New Yorkers went to the polls today to vote on their school budget and to elect candidates to the school board. Some districts also had proposals for capital spending and other expenditures on the ballot. Note: Syracuse city residents don’t vote on a school budget; it’s set by the...
Former Republican congressional candidate, Steve Wells, says he will run for the 22nd District seat a second time -- but this time, the district looks a little different. Wells lost the Republican primary to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in 2016. Earlier this week, a court-appointed expert released drafts of the new...
Voters across the North Country flocked to their area schools Tuesday and voted on the annual district budgets and board of education members. Here are the unofficial results for our local school districts:. In Lewis County, Beaver River Central School voters approved a budget just north of $19-million and Jamie...
ROME — An alliance of candidates from the Ridge Mills Elementary School attendance zone, where that school community seeks to keep its building from being closed as an elementary school and repurposed for other district needs, gave a primer on organizing and advocating in the Rome City School District election on Tuesday.
A combination of simultaneously-occuring factors have long-time Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., considering a run for Congress in the 22nd district. Among those factors: concerns about the newly-drawn districts, timing, and who isn't running. "Oneida County was always the largest county in whatever number congressional district this was in...
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The pinnacle of the high school sports world is winning a state championship. Athletes work toward that their entire lives in order to hoist that New York State shaped plaque with their teammates. In the Utica area, three separate state titles were won over the 2021-22 scholastic...
Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, who currently represents parts of southern Otsego County, announced earlier this year his plans to run for New York State Senate, and now, we know which district. A special master was appointed by the court to redraw New York’s legislative districts after gerrymandered versions were tossed...
The newly drawn congressional maps in New York have political leaders scrambling to determine who is running and which district they'll run in. Now, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he's considering a run for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. Picente said the newly drawn moderate 22nd is unique...
The Town of Kirkland Board met Monday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved a resolution establishing standard work days for elected and appointed officials. Councilwoman Donna Yando commented the Kirkland Town Park is looking beautiful and thanked the Town crew for their work getting the park ready for summer.
New NYS Senate maps put Utica, Rome in separate districts -- officials speak out. If a judge on Friday approves the current state senate district maps with little or no changes, Senator Joe Griffo's district, and gas budget, will grow. A lot.
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services is the seventh emergency center in New York to implement a new program to improve communications between alarm systems and 911. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the new Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program went live on May 16.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer! The Your Stories Team recently received two emails asking for an update on a road closure in the Town of Clay. Lisa White writes: When will work start and finish on Gaskin Road? They started and stopped before winter and now nothing.
PHOENIX — There were good times and surprises to spare Saturday at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. As scheduled, the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck, and the Oswego Hall of Fame added Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham.
As of last week, Waterville Central School District showed a slight change in the number of students and staff infected with Covid. At last week’s WCS Board of Education meeting, WCS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring said eight students at the Junior-Senior High and three at Memorial Park School were out after testing positive, as were four staff members. No changes in protocol are required.
The Preservation League of New York State recognizes Main Street in Oneonta as one of the State’s seven places in need of attention for historical preservation. Sephen Yerly, the City of Oneonta’s Deputy Director of Community Development says the purpose is to highlight these areas and bring attention to the possibility of future redevelopment.
UTICA — St. Elizabeth College of Nursing (SECON) graduated 47 new nurses on Saturday, May 14. Of the 47 graduates, 42 attended weekday classes and 5 participated in the evening/weekend program. The 116th graduation ceremonies were held at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish. Formally Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
