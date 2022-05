Cyclists and leaders are calling for change after a couple was suddenly struck and killed while riding their bicycles on the Rickenbacker Causeway. At the Miami-Dade County Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed solutions to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Part of the discussions included short-term measures in order to make sure deaths like this do not happen again.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO