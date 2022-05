MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens woman was arrested after the remains of a man were found in a shallow grave behind her home. Clio Trice, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police were called to the home in the 200 block of NW 184th Terrace on Monday after a man called and said Trice had come to his home and confessed to killing her partner. Clio Trice (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections) When officers arrived, Trice admitted to killing and burying her 81-year-old boyfriend, according to police. She also reportedly told them that she planned to turn herself in. “She went and told a person...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO