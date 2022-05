In this quick collection we take a look at police action, shooting postscript reports and, hopefully, finish with a bit of hopeful news. Check TKC news gathering . . . UMKC officials are giving an update after students received an alert about a shooting. Students received the alert Wednesday night that read 'UMKC Alert: ACTIVE SHOOTER north of 51st and Oak streets. Determine your safest course of action: RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. Police are responding. Updates to follow.'

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO