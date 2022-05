As he sped around the blue oval at Drake Stadium on Thursday, Ankeny senior Tyrese Miller knew that he was about to become a state champion for the first time. Miller won the 400 in the boys’ Class 4A state track meet in a time of 48.71 seconds. He finished nearly a full second ahead of runner-up Luke Meyers of Iowa City Liberty.

