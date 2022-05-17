ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Brighton Rotary Club names Dr. Michael Mendoza 2022 Citizen of the Year

 3 days ago

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Rotary Club presented its 2022 Citizen of the Year Award to Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

The Rotary on Monday honored how he led the community health response during the pandemic, and devoted his experience and expertise whenever needed. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle spoke about Mendoza’s efforts early on in the pandemic.

“We had a Saturday morning drive thru mask giveaway, and I made the long walk, over from my house, over to town hall to participate in the mask giveaway,” he said, “and the first person I saw, was Dr. Michael Mendoza, who was there not because he was the health director checking to make sure we were doing it right, he was there to help. He was giving his time, at a time when he was overwhelmed. But there he was, helping us pass out these masks.”

The Rotary club been honoring an individual with this award annually since 1962.

