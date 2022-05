MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A key lifeline for Mecklenburg County homeowners and renters struggling to make payments because of COVID-19 impacts could get more funding. DreamKey Partners confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that the Rent And Mortgage Assistance Program, or RAMP CLT, is potentially getting an additional $26.4 million in funding from the U.S. Treasury and the state of North Carolina, upon approval from the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners. RAMP CLT could potentially use the funding to continue assisting with rental payments and utility bills.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO