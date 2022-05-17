Arkansas’ One Razorback Roadshow stops in Jonesboro, Mountain Home

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “I still cry about him all the time,” Lana Wells said. Lana Wells and her daughters have been searching for Travis Roberson for 16 years. “Every single day we were just wondering where he is,” Sonya Roberson said. “Is he okay, is he dead, is he hurt?” Travis was last […]
There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 19. What: Conway Art Walk. Where: Downtown...
UPDATE: As of 1:30 p.m. the Arkansas State Police has inactivated the Silver Alert for Donald Short. Authorities said Short was found in Caruthersville Missouri, near his car. Short was breathing, but was unresponsive and has been taken to the hospital. COTTER, Ark. — Arkansas State Police shared a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing […]
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Our final state finals preview is Marion baseball. The Patriots won a share of the 5A East title for the first time ever. Arkansas State signee Chase Armstrong tossed a complete-game shutout in the state semis. Pete Prater’s Patriots face Van Buren Saturday at 4:00pm in the 5A State Championship. The matchup will be televised on Arkansas PBS.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT honored recipients of the Scholarship Salute, Teacher of the Month, Teacher of the Year, and Athletes of the Month. The event took place Thursday afternoon at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University. We spoke with one of the recipients, Jonathan Townsley,...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doc Washburn continues to travel the state, reaching out to communities with his message of true Republican conservatism. In the coming days leading up to the Primary Election on May 24, 2022, Washburn will make the following speaking appearances. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2 pm,...
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family Dollar says it’s closing an Arkansas distribution facility that prompted a recall of numerous products after more than 1,000 rodents were found. The company said Wednesday it will close the West Memphis facility by the end of October. The closure will affect...
JONESBORO – Larry Lacewell, former Director of Athletics and winningest head football coach in Arkansas State history, passed away Wednesday, May 18, at the age of 85. Inducted into the Arkansas State Athletics Hall of Honor in 1987, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the A-State Ring of Honor in 2001, Lacewell was at one time the only coach in the nation to have led college teams to back-to-back championships and been a part of back-to-back NFL Super Bowl wins. Following his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, he was honored by the Arkansas General Assembly in February 2005.
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Are you ready for summer? The long Memorial holiday weekend is right around the corner and some of the best swimming holes are located in Arkansas. Many of you will be heading outdoors to the lakes, rivers, and yes, swimming holes to unofficially welcome the summer season. There's just something special about finding an off-the-beaten-path swimming hole where you can launch yourself off some bluff or a rope swing to dive into the water.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As the weather warms up, the demand for electricity also heats up. But anew report shows supply may not be able to meet demand — leading to possible blackouts even here in Arkansas. The mid-continent system operator or miso, which transmits power to 15 midwest...
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has confirmed that a 52-year-old man has died following a boating accident. According to initial reports, the man who was the sole passenger of the boat, was ejected without wearing a life jacket. The accident reportedly happened at Lake...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas dropped inthe new U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best places to live in the country. The magazine analyzes 150 metro areas across the country in its rankings. Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville, and the rest of the area is grouped together. The...
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones After moving around a dozen times growing up, Rick Jones graduated from Ardmore High School in Oklahoma, a state where he eventually coached three different high school football programs in 17 seasons, winning 132 games and a state championship. In ...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State icon has died. Larry Lacewell passed away on Wednesday, he’s the winningest football coach in A-State history. Lacewell roamed the sidelines at A-State from 1978-1989. He led the Indians to 69 wins, 2 Southland Conference titles, and made 4 straight appearances in the 1-AA Playoffs. The 1986 Arkansas State squad reached the 1-AA National Championship Game. Lacewell coached five first-team All-Americans and twenty-four All-SLC selections.
The #14 Arkansas men’s golf team tied for the low round of the day at 3-under-par to move up two spots and finish fourth at the NCAA Columbus Regional with a total score of 859 (+7) to advance to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. The Razorbacks will...
