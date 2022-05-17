ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas’ One Razorback Roadshow stops in Jonesboro, Mountain Home

By Logan Whaley
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The One Razorback Roadshow started its tour around the state Monday. It started with lunch in Mountain Home, then made its way to Jonesboro at The Social. Dozens showed up,...

www.kait8.com

aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: May 19-22

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Thursday, May 19. What: Conway Art Walk. Where: Downtown...
KOLR10 News

Silver Alert inactivated for Baxter County, Arkansas man

UPDATE: As of 1:30 p.m. the Arkansas State Police has inactivated the Silver Alert for Donald Short. Authorities said Short was found in Caruthersville Missouri, near his car. Short was breathing, but was unresponsive and has been taken to the hospital. COTTER, Ark. — Arkansas State Police shared a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

5A State Baseball Preview: Marion making 2nd finals appearance

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Our final state finals preview is Marion baseball. The Patriots won a share of the 5A East title for the first time ever. Arkansas State signee Chase Armstrong tossed a complete-game shutout in the state semis. Pete Prater’s Patriots face Van Buren Saturday at 4:00pm in the 5A State Championship. The matchup will be televised on Arkansas PBS.
MARION, AR
Kait 8

Scholarship Salute recipients honored

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT honored recipients of the Scholarship Salute, Teacher of the Month, Teacher of the Year, and Athletes of the Month. The event took place Thursday afternoon at the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University. We spoke with one of the recipients, Jonathan Townsley,...
JONESBORO, AR
swark.today

Doc Washburn keeps campaigning throughout state

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doc Washburn continues to travel the state, reaching out to communities with his message of true Republican conservatism. In the coming days leading up to the Primary Election on May 24, 2022, Washburn will make the following speaking appearances. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2 pm,...
WEST FORK, AR
KYTV

Burrell Behavioral is closing 4 locations in northern Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”
HARRISON, AR
ksgf.com

Family Dollar Closing Arkansas Distribution Facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family Dollar says it’s closing an Arkansas distribution facility that prompted a recall of numerous products after more than 1,000 rodents were found. The company said Wednesday it will close the West Memphis facility by the end of October. The closure will affect...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
kasu.org

Remembering an A-State Icon, Larry Lacewell.

JONESBORO – Larry Lacewell, former Director of Athletics and winningest head football coach in Arkansas State history, passed away Wednesday, May 18, at the age of 85. Inducted into the Arkansas State Athletics Hall of Honor in 1987, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the A-State Ring of Honor in 2001, Lacewell was at one time the only coach in the nation to have led college teams to back-to-back championships and been a part of back-to-back NFL Super Bowl wins. Following his retirement from the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, he was honored by the Arkansas General Assembly in February 2005.
JONESBORO, AR
WGAU

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Swimming Holes to Visit in Arkansas

Are you ready for summer? The long Memorial holiday weekend is right around the corner and some of the best swimming holes are located in Arkansas. Many of you will be heading outdoors to the lakes, rivers, and yes, swimming holes to unofficially welcome the summer season. There's just something special about finding an off-the-beaten-path swimming hole where you can launch yourself off some bluff or a rope swing to dive into the water.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State icon has died. Larry Lacewell passed away on Wednesday, he’s the winningest football coach in A-State history. Lacewell roamed the sidelines at A-State from 1978-1989. He led the Indians to 69 wins, 2 Southland Conference titles, and made 4 straight appearances in the 1-AA Playoffs. The 1986 Arkansas State squad reached the 1-AA National Championship Game. Lacewell coached five first-team All-Americans and twenty-four All-SLC selections.
JONESBORO, AR

