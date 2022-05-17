Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN WILSON COUNTIES At 128 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilson, or 18 miles west of Farmville, moving east at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Lucama, Black Creek, Saratoga, and Willbanks in southern and eastern Wilson County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka, Buckhorn Reservoir and Nahunta. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO