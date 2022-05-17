Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NASH...EDGECOMBE AND CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES At 130 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilson, or 14 miles south of Rocky Mount, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Wilson, Elm City, Willbanks, Pinetops, and Conetoe in northern Wilson and Edgecombe County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Tarboro, Wilson, Elm City, Bailey, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Macclesfield, Conetoe and Sims. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO