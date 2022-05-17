Four-vehicle crash on far west side leaves two injured

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in a car accident on the East Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday along the Interstate 35 access road at the Binz-Engleman exit. Investigators say it appears the woman was speeding when she lost control drove off the highway and crashed....
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A restaurant on San Antonio’s South side is a total loss after an early morning fire burned through the building. Firefighters were called to Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3 A.M. The fire had a lengthy head start...
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around midnight to the Vintage at Oak Hill Apartments in the 1540 block of Babcock Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than 2 weeks since these murders have gone unsolved, and now police need your help. The murders happened just after 11 p.m. on May 1 at The Arbors on Rustleaf Apartments off Rustleaf Drive near W. Military Drive on the Southwest Side. When police...
SAN ANTONIO - A brutal beating caught on camera. Police are looking for the man accused of beating a mother and daughter and an employee inside a tire shop. “San Antonio Police do your job,” said Jose Terrazas. “I need this guy brought to justice." Terrazas and his...
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old suspect was apprehended months after a shooting at a South Side park that left two teenagers hospitalized and one of them paralyzed. Roman Aaron Belle was arrested Tuesday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 28 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine whether someone had a hand in starting a fire that destroyed a vacant West Side home. They say no one, technically, was living at the home in the 7400 block of Buckskin Drive. However, neighbors reported seeing “squatters”...
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was shot in the leg while riding in a car on the city’s East Side. Police said they initially responded to a call for a shooting near Aransas and Cardiff. About 10 minutes later, someone called 911 to report a shooting victim in the 300 block of Bellinger.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital another in jail after a fight on the Northeast side. At around 2:30 A.M. Thursday, San Antonio police were called to the Flats at 9338 apartments on Perrin Beitel. That’s where two men got into an argument and...
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist drove home after being shot five times in a suspected road rage incident Tuesday night in west Bexar County, the county sheriff's office says. Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at Luckey River. Officials say the motorcyclist had some type of interaction with the suspect when he was shot.
Local volunteer firefighters have been working tirelessly to contain the 120-acre fire that broke out in Devine on Monday around 1 pm just south of Great Oaks. Firefighters saved many, many homes in the blaze. Crews worked relentlessly for around 8 hours to get control of the blaze. “It was...
Hays County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Buda. Investigators say 16-year-old Ty-teanna Franklin left her home on Saturday, May 14, but never returned. The Sheriff's Office believes she is in the South Austin area. She is described as 5'4" and 140 pounds. She...
